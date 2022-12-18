Betty Jane Hinz, 92, of South Haven went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 peacefully at her home after a short unexpected illness surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 27, 1930 to Lawrence and Esther (Newton) Harris. Betty married Norman Hinz on Feb. 1, 1948, and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage until his passing in 2003.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Hinz; both of her loving parents; her sister Donna (Gumpert) Revilla; her brothers Larry Harris, Robert Harris, Dutch Harris, Eugene Harris and Everett Harris; sister Charlotte Ruth Harris and grandson Randy Hinz.
Betty worked until her 70s for Stanley Home Products, she also owned and operated Betty’s Boutique for many years. Betty had a love for gardening and for her ﬂowers. She was an avid quilter, and had a passion for baking, being famous for her apple squares. She loved the colors pink and purple, her friends, but most of all she loved the Lord and her family. Betty touched the lives of so many people during her lifetime and was able to travel during the most recent years, making sure to spend time with all of her family throughout the year.
Betty leaves behind her four wonderful children: Debbie (Brock) Jersey of Newnan, Ga., Dawn (Bob) Crescenzi of Spring, Texas, and Terry (Gwen) Hinz and Kevin (Ruth) Hinz of South Haven. She was a cherished grandmother to 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Also surviving are her siblings: Martha Carpenter, Alan (Lois) Harris, Mary (Ron) Holden-Hart and Judy (David) Thar.
Friends & Family will gather from 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Avenue, South Haven, MI where a funeral service will be held following. Interment will follow in Chambers Cemetery, Geneva Township.
In lieu of ﬂowers, donations in memory of Betty Hinz may be made to Compass / Hospice at 101 Yorktown Drive, Suite 107A, Fayetteville, GA 30214. To view Betty’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.