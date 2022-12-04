Beverly Brenner died peacefully at Arbor Rose Hospice, Nov. 23, 2022. She was the seventh of Bernice and Lee Wilkinson’s eight children and grew up on a farm in Casco Township. Her musical talent was seen early and she played the accordion, piano and organ as well as sang harmony. Bev loved dogs, styling her hair and roller skating as a girl. She was a spirited and a headstrong young woman who had a job and her own place to live by age 17.
In 1951 Bev married Bob Brenner Jr. He and his buddies were in a booth at MacDonald’s Drug Store in South Haven and when he first saw Bev, he told his friends he was going to marry her. He did and it lasted for 52 years until Bob’s death in 2003. Bev said it was Bob who created the fun times for them.
She was a stay-at-home mom who acted like her children’s stories of their day at school were the most fascinating things. She and Bob were proud that all their surviving children went to college.
In 1967 the youngest daughter, Janine, age four, was diagnosed with leukemia and was hospitalized. Bev arrived at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo before Janine awoke and stayed there until Janine went to sleep every day. Beverly did this for eight months until Janine’s death. She would also comfort other children at the hospital whose parents were working. In 2007 she also lost her beloved son Carl, when he was only 54.
Bev’s favorite hobby was reading. She appreciated learning about various locations and the other things she learned through books. She also traveled to Europe and visited several states, Canada and Mexico and lived in Florida and California.
She was the steady support for Bob as he created Brenner & Son Fruit Farms and Precision Machine Company. In later years they built a home on the Black River and she could often be found frying up the day’s catch of perch. She enjoyed boating and RV traveling. Bob and Bev were members of the River Bend Boat Club where she laughed and sang with several friends.
Beverly was a quiet person of phenomenal strength and compassion. She adored her family, dogs and she could grow violets. She personified loving behavior. Her sense of humor and soft laugh will long be remembered.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Brenner Jr., daughter Janine and son Carl. She also lost her siblings Ronald, Bob, Merk and Fran Wilkinson as well as Donna Butler and brother-in-law, Dan Pacyna.
She is survived by her daughters Judy Cleborne and Deb (Tim) Betz; daughter-in-law, Rachel Brenner; grandchildren Jason Fee, Anna Brenner and Luke Brenner; sisters Irma Grano and Janice Reed; sister-in-law, Cheryl Pacyna; four great-grandchildren, Jane, Carlisle, Thea and Sophie; also many nieces and nephews as well as her dog, Duchess.
Visitation for Beverly will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 South Bailey Ave, South Haven. Pastor Eric Jarvis will officiate. Beverly will be laid to rest following the memorial service at McDowell Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her memory to Al-Van Humane Society at P.O. Box 421, South Haven, Ml. 49090 or you can just tell people you love them, like Bev did.
To view Beverly’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269- 637-0333