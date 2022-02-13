Beverly Elaine Beyer, 97 of Bangor, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Born on Aug. 28, 1924 in Muskegon to George and Julie Olsen. United in marriage to the late Howard Beyer, June 14, 1946.
Beverly is survived by children: Jody (Larry) Crandall, James (Marla) Beyer, Bruce (Denise) Beyer; grandchildren: Justin (Valerie) Crandall, Jordan (Stephanie) Crandall, Jamie (Joshua) Groendyk, Holly (Jason) Freese, Jenelle (Cody) Japinga, Alex (Denara) Bruemmer, Dr. Simone Bruemmer and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband of 58 years Howard Beyer and infant daughter Janalee.
Beverly was a dynamo. She was a Muskegon High School graduate. Beverly started playing the piano and organ during high school. She played throughout her whole life at churches, funeral homes and weddings. Beverly was the organist for Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church for many, many years. Over the years, she was employed by Bangor Public Schools and Intercare Rural Health Service. She was a member of the South Haven Hospital Auxiliary for over 30 years. Beverly took up the game of golf at the age of 64 and played until she was 90, deciding at the age of 85 that she would stop walking the course. Beverly played a round of mini golf in August of 2021, making a hole-in-one. She kept up her home and garden in Bangor until she was 93 years old. Beverly enjoyed the occasional Chardonnay, reading romance novels, doing crossword puzzle, jigsaw puzzles and making baptism cloths.
Visitation for Beverly will be at 11 a.m. until the time of funeral, at noon, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Highway, South Haven. Pastor Travis Wilson will officiate. The extended family will gather later in the spring for internment of ashes. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The South Haven Hospital Auxiliary, 955 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, MI or to Wings of Hope Hospice. To view Beverly’s personal webpage and leave a condolence for the family please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.