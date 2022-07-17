Blanche Loretta Ruell passed away peacefully in South Haven, on July 5, 2022 at 99 years and 11 months old.
She was born Aug. 2, 1922 in Kibbie to Ross and Edith Kirchner, the third of four children. She graduated from South Haven High School in 1941.
In November 1947, Blanche donned a white chrysanthemum corsage and fashionable blue suit to marry Eldon Ruell surrounded by family and friends at the Fennville Hotel. Eldie and Blanche soon welcomed their beloved children Fred and Elaine. They spent many happy years traveling to Northern Michigan and Lake Okeechobee in Florida; and tending to the apples, peaches and cherries on their family farm in South Haven.
Blanche was a tirelessly devoted grandma and avid cook who delighted family with her famous homemade noodles, creamy coleslaw, and delectable apple pies. She found joy in the small things including word search puzzles, vanilla malts, watching her “soaps,” ensuring everything was impeccably clean, and chatting with people at the Phoenix Road fruit stand she ran for over 25 years.
Blanche imprinted her quiet strength, patience and unconditional love on everyone she met. She will truly be missed.
Blanche was preceded in death by her parents Ross and Edith Kirchner; her siblings Ross “Doc” Kirchner, Lorraine Kahne and Aurellia “Sis” Johnson; and her son Fredric Ruell.
She is survived by her daughter Elaine Ruell of South Haven; her grandchildren Lyndsay (Jon VanHamlin) Ruell of Tampa, Fla., Cory (Hillary) Ruell of Portland, Ore. and Joe Nelson of Portland, Ore.; her great-grandchildren Eleanor, Simon and Henry Ruell of Portland, Ore.; and her daughter-in-law Marta Amar of Portland, Ore. The family plans to have services held at later date.
