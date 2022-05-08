Blanche Marie Wilkinson (Peet) nee’ Evans, 92 of Allegan, passed away suddenly at her home, on May 1, 2022. She was born on July 30, 1929 in Allegan to Homer and Pearl (King) Evans, as the tenth of their 11 children.
Blanche married George Peet on Aug. 26, 1950, and is survived by their children Markus (Jayne) Peet, Jane (Bill) Oestreich, Pamela (Mike Hakenjos) Peet Vermilye and Nannette Peet Ainsworth. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Amber (Tony) Connell, Shane Peet, Katy (Josh) Dockery, Robert (Bianca) Oestreich, Eric Vermilye, Dana Vermilye, Brooke Ainsworth and Aaron (Lisa) Ainsworth; and great grandchildren, Jackson Connell, Drew Ware, Riley Ware and Isaiah Ainsworth.
Blanche married Ivan “Nick” Wilkinson on Feb. 14, 1987, and is survived by her step-children, Warren (Shelley Sommerfeld) Wilkinson, Wendy Wilkinson and Deb Knikelbine. She is also survived by several of the Wilkinson step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
Blanche was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Pearl (King) Evans; husbands George Peet and Ivan “Nick” Wilkinson; granddaughter, Jillian Peet; son-in-law Jeffrey Ainsworth (husband of daughter Nannette); and sisters, Ethel Michaud, Maude Butler, Florence Nelson, June Overhiser and Helen Jerret; and brothers, William “Clare” Evans, Ralph “Dutch” Evans, Lawrence “Doug” Evans, Bob Evans and Mart Evans. She is also preceded in death by special friend Robert “Bob” Kelsey.
Blanche graduated from Bloomingdale High School in 1947. After high school, she and her best friend, Desdamona Hale, moved to Kalamazoo, where she worked for Sutherland Paper Company. After marrying and starting a family, she spent her working years as a loan officer for Production Credit Association & Federal Land Bank. In addition to being a professional woman, Blanche’s first priority was raising her four children, and dedicated herself to her siblings and extended family members. Blanche demonstrated a strong work ethic, and a commitment to serve and care for others.
After her retirement in 1988, Blanche extended her career by serving as deputy clerk for Casco Township for many years. She was a very active member of the Casco United Methodist Church, and enjoyed serving at many community and church events. Blanche was a resilient woman with a servant’s heart, and always put others’ needs before her own.
Being raised on a farm with her many brothers primed her for athletic activities, such as bowling and softball. Always on the go and never slowing down, Blanche enjoyed baking, canning and socializing with friends and family. Her competitive nature came out while playing cards, especially cribbage, canasta, and thirty-one. Two of Blanche’s greatest pleasures were watching the Detroit Tigers and Jeopardy. She also loved hosting her annual Christmas bingo event with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A highlight of each summer was organizing the Evans’ family reunion and catching up with her siblings and extended family.
Living independently, Blanche led an exuberant and fulfilling life up until her passing at the age of 92. She was a devoted matriarch of her family, the glue that kept the family together, and will be deeply missed by her loved ones.
A visitation in remembrance of Blanche was held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th Street, South Haven, Michigan, 49090. The funeral service followed at 11 a.m. Pastors Jodi Cartwright and Dave Meister officiated services. Blanche was laid to rest at in Oakwood Cemetery in the City of Allegan next to her first husband George Peet.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Casco United Methodist Church. To view Blanche’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333