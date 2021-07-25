Bob Sorenson, 72, of South Haven, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. Born on July 31, 1948 to Robert (Jeannette) Sorenson. United in marriage to the late Joann Jones on Nov. 29, 1982.
Bob graduated from L.C. Mohr High School in South Haven. He retired as a telephone lineman after 30 years of employment. Bob was the most kind, helpful, and friendly person anyone could meet. A lifelong resident of the South Haven area, he had many friends. Bob was a hot rod enthusiast and spent his free time drag racing or working on all types of vehicles.
Bob is survived by his son Dennis (Tali) Sorenson and grandson Devin Sorenson. Also survived by brothers John (Cathy) Sorenson, Peter (Brenda) Sorenson, Eugene (Joann) Sorenson, Jim Sorenson and brothers-in-law Rodney Packard and Ed Appleyard.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 34 years Joann, and brother Don Cunningham.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life for Bob will be held at a later date.