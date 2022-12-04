Brenda Sue McFall, 73, of Covert passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at home.
Brenda was born Sept. 18, 1949 in Kaiser, Ark. to Lillie (Hitchcock) and John Lancaster.
Brenda graduated college with an associate of arts degree in education. Brenda had a love for teaching kids and was a para professional at Covert Schools for 35 years. She was a caring person and gave a lot to her students.
She also enjoyed reading books and was all about her family, especially her grandchildren.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Larry) Mcfall-Buskirk of Covert; siblings, Dorthy Tula, Walter Lancaster, Shirley Lancaster and Jerry Lancaster; grandchildren, Cody Johnson, Brittney (James) Countiss, Nathaniel Jones and Kyndall (Khiry) Taylor; great-grandchildren, Aubree Johnson, Johnnie Bolden Jr., Ariyah Countiss and Kori Countiss; and son-in-law, Craig Jones.
Brenda is preceded her parents, Lillie (Hitchcock) and John Lancaster, and daughter, Lisa Renee McFall-Jones; siblings, Patsy Butler, Alice Lancaster, Dessie Flores, Joyce Flores, Johnny Lancaster and Tammie Lancaster.
Visitation took place from 2-3:30 p.m., Dec. 1, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven, followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Eric Jarvis Officiating.
