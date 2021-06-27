Brian John (Boomer) Cheville, age 61, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 13, 2021 after a battle with an acute illness. Brian was born and raised in Joliet, Ill.
He moved to Toledo, Ohio for a few years before making his home in South Haven. But he will tell you, his home is under his hat.
Brian “Boomer” graduated from Joliet Central High School where he was instrumental in tarting their hockey program which he loved to play. Brian loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He spent many hours at the CECO Club out in the Chalupe on Shawnee Lake. He also became one of the caretakers there in his early working days. He went on to be a mason and worked many years throwing bricks around for Joe Borello. After moving to South Haven, he became a jack of all trades and worked various construction jobs for different people.
Brian was an incredible artist. His main medium was pencil, but he became proficient in oil, acrylic and watercolors. He leaves behind much artwork, and has gifted others to family. He also loved writing. He was a poet and wrote many poems to express his feeling and concerns, one of which was the plight of the American Indian. Brian was a great jokester and made up many of his own, very corny jokes.
Although he never served, Brian had great respect for the military and those who served. He was a member of the Maritime Museum in South Haven and often supported Wounded Warriors.
Brian is preceded in death by his parents: Franklin and Virginia (Gliha) Cheville and cousin-in-law: Jack Enger.
He is survived by his sisters: Deborah (George) Webb, Laurie (Michael) Pappas, and brother: Jeffery Cheville; nephew: Benjamin (Kelly) Webb; nieces: Kristin (Eric) Massey, Samantha (Kevin) Ortiz, Shannon (Brandon) Booher and Amanda (Jason) Kalivoda; grandnephews: Elijah and Josiah Ortiz, Gideon Massey, Maverick Kalivoda and Parker Booher and grandnieces: Isabella Massey, Elena Ortiz, Arden Grace, Tinley, Eden Webb and Adelynn Booher. Also, cousins Denise (Jack) Enger, Cheryl (Ron) Lang, Renee (Phil) Mumford and Robin (Stan) Christopher along with their children and grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service beginning at 7 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. A private interment was held the following day and Brian was laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet.
A tribute to Brian will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the South Haven Farm Market, 536 Huron St., South Haven.