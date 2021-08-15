Brian Jonathan Smith, 62, passed away Aug. 2, 2021 in Kalamazoo. Brian was born in Watervliet on August 31, 1958, to Lyle and Evelynne Smith.
Brian was united in marriage to Laura Ann Walters on Sept. 9, 1995. He received his bachelor’s degree in business from Western Michigan University. After beginning his career at the Benton Harbor Big Boy, he grew with the company until reaching his goal by becoming a franchisee and owning two restaurants. He was a proud father when Jacqueline received her degree from the University of Michigan, and when Jonathan and Benjamin earned their Eagle Scout awards.
In Brian’s spare time he enjoyed Western Michigan sports, John Wayne movies, playing poker and driving his Mustang.
Brian is survived by his wife, Laura Smith; children, Jonathan Lyle Smith, Jacqueline Ann Smith and Benjamin BL Smith; as well as several cousins who were more like siblings; and many close friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved Aunt Shirley.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 7211 Oakland Dr, Portage, MI 49024. Arrangements by Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Brian’s name may be made to Bronson Children’s Hospital or Bronson Cancer Center. Please visit Brian’s personalized web page at https://www.langelands.com.