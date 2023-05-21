Bruce H. Burrows, 92 of Inverness, Fla., and South Haven, passed away April 30, 2023 under the loving care of his family at the Vitas Hospice House. Bruce was born on Nov. 29, 1930 in South Haven to the late Hugh and Thelma (Sherwood) Burrows.
He was Christian by faith, a carpenter and developer, building and remodeling many houses and developing many properties around the South Haven area. Bruce enjoyed fishing and camping and was a Citrus Memorial Hospital volunteer. He loved to travel and enjoyed many family trips.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Verdis Burrows; his son Doug (Amanda) Burrows of South Haven; his daughters: Carol Erickson of Longwood, Fla., Cheryl Burrows of Inverness, Fla., Rebecca (Ronald) Ricca of South Haven, Susan Burrows of Orlando, Fla., Beth Ann Nou of Hopkins and Linda Thorpe of Cadillac; his sister Barbara Phillips; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Bruce’s celebration of life will take place in South Haven in July.