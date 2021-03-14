Buddy Lee “Bud” Coulter, 80, of South Haven, Michigan passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Community. Buddy was born on Nov. 17, 1940 in Brookfield, Mo. the twin son of Jack and Catherine (Decker) Coulter. He married Barbara Maxwell on Oct. 19, 1984 in South Haven.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Barbara; his twin brother Bill (Connie) Coulter of Paola, Kansas and sister Cheryl Herzog of Wardsville, Mo.; sons – Jeff Coulter of Otsego, Joe Coulter of Scotts, and Shawn Coulter of South Haven. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and special dogs Chelsea and Mitzy also survive.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother and one nephew.
Bud served his country in the United States Army in Germany and Washington, DC. He worked for the Michigan Department of Transportation for 22 years as a supervisor before retiring in 1997. Bud was an avid amateur radio operator excelling in Morse Code. He also liked to golf, fish and was a photographer.
Services are not scheduled at this time. Contributions may be made in Bud’s memory to Al Van Humane Society, PO Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.