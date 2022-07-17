Butch Bierhalter, 85, of Grand Junction, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his home.
Butch was born March 20, 1937 in South Haven to August and Donna (Maynard) Bierhalter Sr. Butch loved fishing, hunting and wild life. Butch worked as a mechanic for John’s Manufacturing for 20 years.
Butch is survived by his significant other, Betty Johnson; children – Leslie (Donald) Cochran of Grand Junction and Shannon Brown of Holland; four grandchildren – Julie (Larry) Beck, Tammy Guerrero, Andrea Smith and Riki (Troy Wendt) Bierhalter. Butch also has 10 great-grandchildren, brother, Philip Bierhalter and many nieces and nephews.
Butch is preceded by his former spouse, Frances Bierhalter; siblings – Billie and George Bierhalter, Myrtle and Margaret Bierhalter, Edna Bartholomew, Tressia Marshall, Bertha Dewey, August Bierhalter Jr. and Florence Bierhalter.
Funeral services were at Filbrandt Chapel. Visitation was from noon-1 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2022 with the funeral following at 1 p.m. with Pastor Eric Jarvis officiating. Butch was laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery, South Haven.
