Caldonia “Willie” Jeffries was born Jan. 9, 1941, in Georgia to Annie (Thompson) and Fred Culbreath Sr. She was the third of seven children. She departed this life peacefully on Oct. 14, 2022, with her son, Bernard, by her side.
When Willie was a child, she moved with her family from Georgia to Chicago, Ill. In August of 1961, Willie was united in matrimony to Bernard Thomas Sr. From their union came five beautiful children.
In the early 1960s, Willie, Bernard and their children relocated to South Haven, seeking the opportunity to provide a better life for their family. There, she found employment at Controlled Rubber and Bond Aluminum. In 1976, she received her diploma from LC Mohr High School and went on to receive her secretarial certification from Davenport College.
On Jan. 1, 1985, Willie married the love of her life, her soulmate, Calvin Jeffries. Together, they made their home in Austin, Texas until Calvin’s passing in December of 1990. Though their time as man and wife was short, their love was great.
In 1992, Willie moved back north to Bangor. She enjoyed collecting spoons from everywhere she traveled, solving puzzles, reading, watching football and westerns. Willie loved gardening, eating the tomatoes she grew and spending time with her family. She lived in Bangor until 2017, when she and her son Bernard moved together to Saint Joseph. There, she lived some of the happiest days of her life. Bernard took wonderful care of Willie until her transition.
Willie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Donald and her loving husband Calvin.
Precious memories of Willie will live on in the hearts of her children: Earline (Johann) Shelton, David (Eva) Thomas, Bernard Thomas Jr., Bernadette Clark, Cherie (Lewis) Moore and Sue Thomas; siblings: Fred Culbreath, Camilla Pearson, Bobby Culbreath, Robert Culbreath and Carolyn Rogers and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Willie will be missed greatly and her memory will live on in the hearts of all who love her.
Wake was held from noon-1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 being held at Filbrandt Chapel. A funeral service followed with Pastor Immanuel Williams officiating. Willie was be laid to rest in Covert Cemetery in Covert.
To view Willie’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.