Caprice (Pope) Brice of Leesburg, Fla. passed away Jan. 22, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family. Caprice was born July 11, 1962 to Sam Brice and Blanche Brice Tischler in South Haven.
As a young child Caprice grew up in Covert, and attended Covert Public Schools until she graduated in 1980. She played volleyball while attending high school. Caprice went on to attend Baker College in Muskegon for two years. After college she moved to Chicago, Ill. for many years and worked for the Chicago Sun Times, Chicago Tribune as a secretary for a few years alongside her father Sam.
When she returned to Michigan, Caprice worked at Palisades Nuclear Plant as a security officer. Her life took her through many adventures in life. She also worked in housekeeping and did in-home care for many. She loved taking care of and being around loving people.
During Caprice’s life journey, she lived her life unselfishly. She was known for her contagious smile and her loving heart. Caprice cherished spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking her famous baked mac & cheese, family gatherings and spending time with her nieces and nephews that she loved unconditionally and selflessly. Caprice joined Spiritual Church of Christ under the leadership of Pastor Aaron Cobbs. She was a dedicated member until she moved to Florida to care for her mother, Blanche.
Caprice is preceded in death by her baby brother, Sam Brice Jr. in 1979.
Caprice leaves to cherish in her memory, her parents Blanche Brice Tischler, Leesburg, Fla. and Sam (Lucy) Brice of Bangor; three sisters: Vanessa (Larry) Fricke of Covert, Kimberly (Johnny) Lewis of South Haven and Patrica Reed of Springfield, Ill.; two brothers: Sterling Brice of Indianapolis, Ind. and Stephen Brice of Hudsonville; five step sisters that she loved dearly and whole heartedly, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and a cherished friend, David Pelletier, that cared and loved her until her final days.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Lily of the Valley Church in Covert, with Pastor Aaron Cobbs officiating. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at starksfamilyfh.com.
