Carl Edward Linderman, 93, of South Haven, passed into eternity July 30, 2021 at River Ridge Retirement Village Memory Care after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. He was born July 29, 1928 to James Winslow and Elizabeth Pearl (Burnsworth) Linderman in North Charleroi, Pa.
Carl graduated from Charleroi High School and worked in the Charleroi, Pa. post office until serving his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from January 1951 to January 1953.
Carl married Martha Viola Schooley on June 19, 1954 in Trenton, NJ and worked for the United States Postal Service until retiring as postmaster of the West Newton, Pa. post office in 1981. He and Martha enjoyed traveling after retirement, visiting friends and scenic areas of the United States in their motor home.
Carl was predeceased by his parents and 11 siblings: James Russell, Clarence Cecil, Wilma Fern, baby Linderman, Robert Lewis, Warren Lester, Ralph Wilbert, Pearl Irene (Cline), David William, Kenneth Leo and Helen June.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Martha Linderman; daughter Marsha (Dwight) Ransom of South Haven; son Glenn (Elaine) Linderman of Gardnerville, Nev.; four grandchildren, Ryan Ransom of Lawrence, Aaron (Kassi) Ransom of Paw Paw, Ervin Ransom of South Haven and Jacinta Lin Ransom of Kalamazoo; and three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Zander and Arya Ransom.
Visitation for Carl will be held Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at the Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 South Bailey Ave, South Haven, MI 49090. Carl will be laid to rest following the funeral service at Monk’s Cemetery. A livestream of the funeral service will be available on the Filbrandt Website. The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.