Carl Junior Cullum, 71, of South Haven, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Community. He was born June 5, 1949 to Ervin and Maxine (Johnson) Cullum in South Haven.
Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all, he loved his family and loved to fish with Jim Turney, especially in Greers Ferry, Ark. Carl worked for Bohn Aluminum in South Haven for 20 years. He later retired from Noble Industries. Carl honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971.
He is preceded in death along with his parents by a sister – Margaret Burlingham.
Carl is survived by his wife – Kathleen Cullum of South Haven; children – Brad Cullum of South Haven and Nichole Cullum of Kimberly, Wis.; Carl’s pride and joy, his granddaughter – Carly Dombrowski of Kimberly, Wis.; sister – Carol Edwards of Shirley, Ark.; mother-in-law – Mary Marleen Sharpsteen of South Haven; sister-in-law – Coleen Neslon of Portage; brother-in-law – Bill Sharpsteen of Decatur; many cherished nieces, nephews, family, and friends also survive.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 1st, 2021 at Monks Cemetery in Geneva Township.
Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www. FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.