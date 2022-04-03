Carol Hover was born as Carol Ann Underwood on Dec. 10, 1928, in South Haven. The second oldest of 5 kids, Carol graduated from South Haven High School and married Richard Rusin in 1947.
She is survived by her 3 children: Richard Rusin of Las Vegas, Kathy Miller of Grand Rapids and Steve (Mary) Rusin of South Haven. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother Jack Underwood and sister Jean Hirss, both of South Haven.
Carol married William Hover, an attorney in South Haven, on Dec. 17, 1960. She was his legal secretary and worked with him until his retirement. Upon her marriage to Bill, she gained 2 stepdaughters: Julie Hoven of Florida and Kathi Capio of South Haven. This gave her many more grand children great-grandchildren and even great great-grandchildren.
Carol enjoyed sail boating, she and Bill spent many years sailing in the waters of Lake Michigan. They also traveled all over the world, and left whenever the mood hit them. She would say, “All I had to do was mention something to him and he would close up the office and off we’d go.” William passed away after 40 years of marriage. They had a strong and loving relationship.
Carol was a member and regular attendee of First Baptist Church of South Haven and she loved her church. She especially loved greeting and giving kisses on the cheek.
A victim of Alzheimer’s, she lived with the disease for over 14 years. She stayed in her home and was cared for by her son Steve and helped by daughter Kathy. Carol was surrounded by the love of her family and embraced through many prayers. She passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 27, 2022, loved by family and friends, she will be missed. The family would like to thank Jacque Hedges for her fantastic, loving care that she gave Carol.
A Reception to celebrate Carol’s life will be held from 2-6 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the American Legion Hall, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven, Michigan, 49090. Donations to Al Van Humane Society and/or The Alzheimer’s Association, may be made in her honor. To view Carol’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfuneralhomes.com
