Carol Jean (Shook) Streeter, 83, of South Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Carol was born on Sept. 18, 1939 to Roland and Doris (Lang) Shook in Lansing.
Carol met the love of her life David LaVerne Streeter in high school when she was in the 10th grade. Shortly after graduating high school, they were united in marriage on Nov. 26, 1958 in Lansing. This past November they celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Carol was a loving wife and mother who stayed home to raise her children while also using her exceptional sewing skills to earn extra income for the family. Carol also worked for 10 years at the Palisades Nuclear Plant as a clerical assistant before retiring in 1995. Carol loved to knit, sew and work on her family’s history using Ancestory.com and was also active in women’s bowling leagues and in her community serving as chair and co-chair to the South Haven beauty pageants for four years. Carol was also a great dog mom and animal lover, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Carol is survived by her husband David Streeter; two children Max Streeter of South Haven and Michael (Michelle) Streeter of Stevensville; and a sister, Eleanor Ellis of Dresden, Tenn. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Nicholas (Stacy) Streeter, Kenneth Streeter, Patrick Streeter and Amanda Streeter and two great-grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Roland and Doris Shook; father-in-law Kenneth Streeter; mother in-law Kathleen Streeter; a sister Barbara Halstead; brother-in-law Victor Halstead and sister-in-law Patricia Ray.
Visitation will be at Filbrandt Chapel on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Greg Carlson from Wings of Hope, officiating. Memorials may be made in Carol’s memory to Al Van Humane Society, P.O. Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. To view Carol’s personal web page please visit www.starks familyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333