Carole Jean (Evans) Campbell, 81, of Traverse City passed away July 9, 2021 at Independence Village in Grand Ledge. She was born December 31, 1939 to William Clare and Pauline L. Lyman (Bailey) in South Haven, Michigan.
Carole attended South Haven High School and graduated in 1958. She then went on to graduate from Western Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1962 and received her Master of Arts degree from Western Michigan University in 1968. Carole married Paul W. Campbell on June 16, 1962 at McDowell Church in Casco Township and they shared 59 years of marriage before her passing. Carole retired from a long career in teaching in 2001. She taught at Moon School in Cheshire Township, Allegan County; Oshtemo Public Schools, Kalamazoo, Holt Public Schools, Holt, Michigan and Waverly Community Schools in Lansing, Michigan. Carole’s hobbies included reading, knitting, camping and hunting agates along the shores of Lake Superior, and traveling in the US and Canada. She especially enjoyed times shared with her family and friends.
Carole is preceded in death by her grandparents, her father, William Clare Evans; her mother, Pauline Lillian (Bailey) Evans Lyman; step-father, Roger Lyman; step-sister, Phyllis Stuffelbean, and many aunts and uncles.
Carole is survived by her husband, Paul W. Campbell of Traverse City; sons, Jack A. (Amy) Campbell and William C. (Sandra) Campbell; grandchildren, Travis, Brooke, Joseph, and Alexandria Campbell. She is also survived by her aunt Blanche Wilkinson.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 15 at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Tupper officiating. Carole will be laid to rest at McDowell Cemetery in Casco Township. Memorial contributions may be made in Carole’s honor to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th St, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
