Caroline Beatrice (Knight) Black joined the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. She lived a life of compassion, which radiated as she touched the lives of others. She took every opportunity to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and shared there was nothing that anyone has done that would separate them from the love of Jesus Christ. She shared God had the power to forgive all sins past, present and future. Salvation is a gift that is available to everyone, if you just ask God in your heart to forgive you from all unrighteousness. God’s grace is sufficient for you!
Caroline was born on April 4, 1941 in Windsor, Canada to Delbert and Eleanore (Jackson) Knight. Her siblings include(d) Shirley (Michael) Johnson, Patricia (Philip) Alexander, Margaret (John) Martin, Delbert “Bud” (Linda) Knight, Louis Knight, John Knight and Thomas (Eileen) Knight.
As a young adult, she enjoyed participating in several adventurous activities including barrel racing, trick horse riding, stock car racing and demolition derbies. She was an active member and Sunday School superintendent at the Puce Baptist Church of Windsor, Canada and worked at Riverview Hospital prior to moving to Michigan.
On May 17, 1980 she married Steppney L. Black. They settled in Pullman, and joined New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where they eventually became co-pastors and served the community for many beautiful years alongside their church family. She continued to pastor the church sharing messages of hope just weeks prior to being called home to be with the Lord.
Caroline devoted over 20 years as a member of the South Haven Hospice team, comforting countless patients and families and sharing messages of salvation. In recent years, she worked part-time at River Ridge Retirement Village bringing joy to the residents and staff and served as a volunteer pastor.
She loved traveling to Canada to visit family. She enjoyed attending and participating in church programs and activities and was a tender ear and loving inspiration to many. She loved gardening, arts and crafts, baking pies, rooting for her grandchildren at sporting events and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought her so much pride and joy.
She is survived by her children Cheryl Ann Smith-Warsop of Berrien Springs, Karen Walls of Windsor, Canada and Tonya (Donald) Smith of Pullman, as well as number of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbors and friends.
You have one life to live, why not live it for Jesus? It is never too late. Caroline lived a life for Jesus and her legacy will live on forever in the lives she touched. Servant, well done!
Due to COVID-19, a formal service will not be held at this time. The family will look to hold a memorial service in the summer.