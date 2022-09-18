Carolye Rita Hawkins of Covert was called to her Heavenly home, peacefully, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 with a Guardian Angel by her side.
Carolye was born Dec. 21, 1929 in Chicago, Ill. to Quincy and Carrie (Lewis) Banks. She was united in marriage to Sylvester A. Hawkins on Oct. 28, 1951. They shared 51 years of marriage before his passing on July 22, 2003.
Carolye was a graduate of Covert High School in 1948 and was honored as one of the Hall of Fame recipients. She later attended Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor, obtaining an associate degree and furthered her education endeavors, obtaining two master’s degrees in education from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.
Carolye worked for Covert Public School District for 25 years as a teacher and was the reading specialist in elementary education when she retired in 1992.
Carolye was very involved in volunteer work and community endeavors including Church Women United; Covert Township Community Foundation as trustee; NAACP-Covert; Van Buren Civic Organization; Covert Historical Museum; Covert Public Schools Hall of Fame Board; Red Hat Ladies organization; South Haven Hospital Auxiliary Board as a trustee; a life-long member of Covert Community Church where she was the pianist for over 60 years and also served as the church treasurer until her health declined; Partnership in Hawkins-Maggard & Son Blueberry farm; and was a member of the Michigan Blueberry Growers Association.
Carolye leaves to cherish her memories her four children: Cynthia Marie (Charles) Morgan of Troy, Gail Lynette Moody of Covert, Paula Annette (Melvin) Linsey of Atlanta, Ga., and Steven (Daphne) Hawkins of Ypsilanti; her seven grandchildren: Danielle, Carlos, Dana, Danita, Aaron, Khara and Devon; six great-grandchildren: Tyler, Christian, Aiden, Ashlynn, Ashtyn and Axl; a special niece/sister: Charlyne Normand; one sister-in-law: Phyllis Walker; two brothers-in-law: Glover Dandridge and Alfred (Marie-Esperanza) Hawkins; and two special angels/caregivers: Phyllis Wilson and Sherry Broady; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Carolye is preceded in death by her parents Quincy and Carrie Banks; husband Sylvester A. Hawkins and her four sisters: Thelma Edmondon, Elizabeth McReynolds, Lucille Thomas and Delores Dandridge.
A wake will take place from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes. Services will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 starting with a family hour at 11 a.m. and a funeral service immediately afterwards at noon at Lily of the Valley Church in Covert.
Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family's online guest book at www.starksfamilyfh.com The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes.