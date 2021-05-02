Carolyn Ann (Clarke) Willobee age,75 passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in South Haven. She was born in Rockford, Ill., Feb. 6, 1945 to Arthur Henry Clarke Jr. and Mary Helen (Hardy) Clarke.
After graduating from L.C. Mohr High School in 1963, she attended Michigan State University where she received her teaching degree in 1967. Later that same year, Carolyn married Allan Martin Willobee on July 30th. Allan preceded her in death on June 26, 2013.
Carolyn taught 1st grade for 2 years and subbed for 16 years at South Haven Public Schools. She taught 1st grade at St. Basil Catholic Schools for 17 years and subbed for 6 additional years after retirement.
She is a past member of AAUW, volunteer for the Reading is Fundamental Book program sponsored by the AAUW and was a Camp Fire leader. She was a member of Xi Delta Omicron, a local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, where she had served as president, vice president and secretary at various years. She was a member of First Congregational Church of South Haven where as a youth she attended church school, youth group and Pilgrim Haven Church Camp. As an adult she was a church school teacher, youth group leader, volunteer for the Community Vacation Bible Experience and was superintendent of the church school for 22 years. She chaired blueberry pie making and selling for several years and chaired several rummage sales and was an active member of the Women’s Fellowship Group.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Carolyn was the oldest of 4 children. Surviving her are 2 sisters, Joan (Richard) Farkas of Wilmette, Ill. and Mary Ann (William) Mueller of Buffalo Grove, Ill. and a brother Arthur Henry (Cindy) Clarke III of South Haven. Also surviving her are her children Michael Willobee of South Haven, Susan (Kevin) Zimmer of Kalamazoo and Julie (Michael) Meyers of Plainwell and 6 grandchildren: Ashley (Joshua) Hartfield, Hannah and Natalie Zimmer, Ian and Zachariah Meyers and Jennifer Willobee; plus two great-grandchildren Nola Hartfield and Theo Hartfield. Many cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded in death along with her husband by her parents, Arthur Henry and Mary Helen Clarke Jr., a baby sister Susan Clarke and twin grandsons Dylan and Gavin Meyers.
Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at First Congregational Church, UCC in South Haven. Memorial services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jeffrey S. Dick officiating. Carolyn will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery next to her husband, Allan Willobee. Friends wishing to make a contribution can do so to Elara Caring Hospice at https://elaracaringhospicefoundation.org/donate/.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home at 1076 S. Bailey, Ave., South Haven, MI 49090, 269-637-0333.