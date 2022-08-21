Carolyn Rosalee Lemay, 72 of South Haven, passed away, surrounded by family on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. She was born to James and Gladys Bloodworth in Watervliet on July 2, 1950 and united in marriage to the late Paul Junior Lemay, Oct. 14, 1967.
Carolyn is survived by children, Angela (Larry) McCoy, David Paul Lemay and Crystal (Christopher) Salyers; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and sister Janet Darlene Willingham.
She is preceded in death by husband Paul Junior Lemay and sons James Lemay and John Lemay.
Carolyn was a dedicated mom and grandmother, very stubborn, would give you the shirt off her back. She loved cooking shows, going to the casino and bingo. All the holidays were spent at her house, where she would cook for the family. In her later years, Carolyn could no longer see, but was able to listen to audio books and still made great memories with her children, and especially her grandchildren.
Visitation for Carolyn will be from noon until the time of the funeral service, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven. Carolyn will be laid to rest beside her husband Paul at Pearl Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Grace Hospice, 2725 Airview Blv., Suite 101, Portage, MI, 49002, who provided such wonderful care for Carolyn. To view Carolyn’s personal web page, please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.