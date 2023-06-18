Carolyn Stone-Bair, 88, of South Haven, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 11, 2023, in South Haven. Carolyn was born on Dec. 30, 1934 in Allegan, the daughter of Joseph and Thelma (Edwards) Watts. She attended Allegan High School, where she met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Stone, whom she married on April 26, 1951.
For the first four years, they lived in Otsego. In 1955 she and Dick moved to Bloomingdale, where they bought a large dairy farm, D-Caro Acres. When she was not busy raising their 6 children, she milked, on average, 125 cows twice daily. She loved raising her baby calves, lambs and other farm animals. Carolyn loved spending time at the cabin in Luther on the Manistee River. From just relaxing to family reunions, she cherished time spent up North. She also loved reading the Bible and writing poems and short stories. She published two books, The Smallest Raindrop and Fireman Dave Goes to School. She and Dick were married for 45 years until Dick’s death in 1994. After Dick passed away, she married a longtime friend, Ron Bair, whom she was married to for 15 years until his death. She also worked as a real estate agent for a few years. She loved attending South Haven Community Free Will Baptist, where she could see her church, her friends, and her Pastor, Gary Guthrie.
She is survived by Susan (Jim) Bard of South Haven, Dick Stone of Bloomingdale, Daniel (Debra) Stone of Bloomingdale, Sheri (Dave) Eichholzer of Joliet, Ill. and Scott Stone of South Haven; her son-in-law, Steve Smedley of Bloomingdale, Connie (Brian) Hoffman of South Haven and Bart Bair of California; 19 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and two great, great-grandchildren; also surviving is her sister-in-law Earline DePauw along with two nephews and a niece.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Shelley Smedley and a daughter-in-law Linda Stone; her siblings, William (Bill) Watts and Wilma Brabon; and a brother-in-law Robert (Bob) DePauw.
The service was held Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Bloomingdale Chapel, D.L. Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Guthrie officiating. Interment followed at Mountain Home Cemetery in Otsego, where she was buried by her long-time love, Richard (Dick) Stone. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Caring Circle Hospice or her church, South Haven Community Free Will Baptist.