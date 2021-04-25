Ms. Carolyn Sue Smith, 77, of Arab, Ala., transitioned and entered the gates of Heaven in the early hours of Friday, April 9, 2021.
Ms. Smith was born on March 22, 1944 in Williamsport, Ind., to the late Herman Edwin Miller and Ruth Naomi Dee Miller. Ms. Smith is formerly of South Haven, and had been a resident of Arab for only three years. She was Baptist in faith, loved going to the movies, participating in activities at the Arab Senior Center and playing cards; but above all, she cherished the time she spent with her beloved family.
Ms. Smith leaves behind to honor her life and legacy, her son, Jason Berry (Joanna); daughter, Amy Berry; grandchild, Carolyn Berry; honorary grandchildren: Kimberly Rodriguez, Heather Carr, Dustin Carr and Tanner Lindsey; as well as several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her beloved parents; Ms. Smith is at last reunited with her sister, Alice Butrick.