Catherine Iva Richter Curran Richardson, age 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Catherine was born on July 28, 1938, to Warren and Frances Richter in Chicago, Ill. Catherine’s fondest childhood memories had been moving to South Haven and playing games with the children on Conger Street. Catherine graduated from South Haven High School and began her 20-year career working for the City of South Haven. She was so proud of being named a supervisor at the City of South Haven. She was also proud of passing an exam that would allow her to counsel HIV/AIDS patients when she worked for Kalamazoo County. She stated once that it gave her a better understanding and increased compassion. Her proudest accomplishments were raising her daughters, Jan and Cheryl and watching them grow into kind and loving women as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much.
Catherine had a large extended family and she cherished family get-togethers. She especially enjoyed the annual family reunions held in South Haven and opportunities to share holidays and attend family events as often as possible.
Gardening was something Catherine very much loved to do, even at the risk of getting poison ivy, again! She also very much enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables with her mother. She passed her love of gardening and canning down to her daughters. Catherine was known for baking and gifting said baked goods to everyone around her, family, friends and neighbors. She even made dog biscuits for her grand dogs! She also loved to crochet and donated baby blankets to newborns. She liked to travel and enjoyed cruises and trips to New Orleans, Las Vegas, Florida, Alaska, Bahamas, Panama, Europe and more!
Catherine is survived by her daughters Janice (Karen Schuitema) Curran of Grand Rapids and Cheryl Curran of South Haven; her grandson Jacob (Nicole Skiles) Curran; three great-grandchildren Ava, Rylan and Noah, her partner Frank Doty and her ex-husband Dale (Frances Dailey) Curran, to whom she was married for 20 years.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Shirley Richter Sobczak, her son Gregory Curran, and her grandson Aaron Curran.
Catherine was a fun loving person with a warm heart and a smile to match. A Celebration of Life service with luncheon will be held at 1 p.m., June 10, 2022 the Moose Lodge in South Haven.
Arrangements by Simply Cremation and Funeral Care, Grand Rapids.