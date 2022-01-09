Cedric Foster Gray, better known as “Ced” went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. He was born July 14, 1952, in Gary, Ind.
He leaves to cherish his memories, children: Darryl (Valvaline) Gray, Shawana Gray of Indianapolis, Ind., Veronica Collins of Merriville, Ind., Ashia Shannon of Indianapolis, Ind. and Cynthia Hampton (Bobby) Vanhorn of Phoenix, Ariz.; siblings: Lena Strong, Blane (Tracie) Gray of Covert, Rosalind (Earl) Smittie of South Haven and Frank Gray Jr. of Gary, Ind.; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends; and special caregivers: Gloria Hess and Caroline Jackson.
Cedric was preceded in death by his father, Frank Gray Sr., mother Zadie Gray and son Anthony Collins.
Cedric attended Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Gary, Ind. He sang in the choir. He liked to sing Open Our Eyes by the Gospel Clef. Cedric moved to Covert in 1974 with his wife Linda and two children, Darryl and Shawana Gray. Cedric loved God. He enjoyed music and watching basketball and football. In 1989 he became confined to a wheelchair. He loved watching Christian DVDs repeatedly. Cedric attended Trinity Baptist Church, Pastor Noble Sanders, South Haven. Later Cedric joined Resurrection Life Ministries, Pastor Joe O Wilkins, South Haven. He re-dedicated his life to Christ. Cedric was so glad he was saved.
Visitation for Cedric will be from 11 a.m. until the time of his funeral at noon, Saturday, Jan.15, 2022 at Resurrection Life Church 322 Elkenburg St. South Haven. Pastor Joe Wilkins will officiate.
