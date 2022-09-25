Charles Alan Brush of Holland, left his earthly home to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 86 on Aug. 19, 2022 at Addington Place of Lakeside Vista under the care of Hospice.
He was born in South Haven, the son of the late Forrest and Flora (Bailey) Brush.
Alan is survived by his wife Kay and four children – Susan (Robert) De’Armond, of California, Loretta (David) Overhiser of South Haven., Larry (Brenda) Brush of Holland and Alaina (Bryan) Yurchak of Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and two brothers – Roger (Eunice) Brush of Holland and Ronald (Patricia) Brush of South Haven.
Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday Oct. 1, 2022 at Casco United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be given to Casco United Methodist Church.