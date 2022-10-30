Charles Allen Gray was born in Victoria, Ark., on Nov. 5, 1953 to Ola V. Broadway and Charles Gray, raised by Terry “TJ’’ Shaver Sr. He passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Charles attended L.C. Mohr High School in South Haven, where he graduated in 1973. In 1974 Charles enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served his country from 1974 to 1980.
Charles declared his relationship with God at an early age. He was a faithful member at Bobby Walker Ministries under the leadership of Pastor Bobby Walker.
In 1974 Charles had his first child, Cynthia Ann Gray, who was named after his late sister. His second child Charles Allen Gray Jr, was born six years later. Charles loved his children and would do anything for them.
Charles was extremely outgoing and athletic. Starting on South Haven’s varsity basketball team as a freshman. Charles had a smile that would light up a room. He was very family oriented and stepped into the role as the family’s patriarch after the passing of his mother. He will be remembered as a great father, a great brother, a favorite uncle and a great cousin.
Charles will be missed by all who loved him. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Jessie Walker and Dorothy Walker; his parents: Terry “TJ” Shaver and Ola V. Bickham; two uncles: J.C. Robinson and Larry Walker; three sisters: Deloris Shaver, Cynthia Ann Shaver and Gollette Shaver; three nephews: Terrence Mackerel, Kendrick Mackerel and Ivory Shaver Jr; step-brother Eddie White and a great-granddaughter Ni’Angel McKenzie.
Charles leaves to cherish his memory his two children: Cynthia Gray of Kalamazoo and Charles (Kia) Gray of South Haven; 10 grandchildren: Laquse Gray, Thomas Gray, Shonda le Gray, Laqueda Gray, LaSamuella Simpson, Laniqua Perry, Demarious Perry, Kirk Jackson, Bryce Norman and Channing Gray; 22 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Ivory Shaver and Terry Shaver Jr; four sisters: Brenda Shaver, Vernice Shaver, Susan Shaver (James) and Henrietta Shaver; two step-sisters: Pam Ross and Gina White; two step-brothers: Allen White and Joe Bickham; nieces and nephews: Scottie Shaver, Verlanda Shaver, LaToya Shaver, William Shaver-Sledge, Neekisha Shaver, Geri Perry, James Mackerel, Jerome Perry, Mackesha Ford, Travis Shaver, Terry Shaver III, JaVonte Langford, Naomi Gill, Cornelius Shaver and Danielle Shaver; honorary children: Lisa Dunlap, Russ Van Wynen and Jake Grimes; Godchildren: Dartanya Strong and Logan Hudson; along with a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Wake will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel. An additional Wake will be held at 11 a.m. until the time of services on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at Resurrection Life Ministries COGIC, 322 Elkenburg St., South Haven, MI 49090 with Bobby Walker officiating. To view Charles’ personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.