The amazing life of Charlie Howard began with his upbringing in Sherman, Texas, as the son of Sam and Marcella Howard. Chuck graduated from Sherman High School in 1952. He was awarded a four-year scholarship to play basketball for The University of Texas in Austin. In 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Normalin “Punkie” Nowlin and the two of them graduated together from the University of Texas in 1957.
Chuck’s first job was as a coach for the Corpus Christie school system. In 1962, he moved to Abilene to take the physical director position. While there, he developed a highly successful one-on-one tutor program that was selected by the education departments of Hardin-Simmons University, McMurry University and Abilene Christian University, giving 3-hour credits to the participating students. The success of his program resulted in the Metropolitan Y.M.C.A. of Dallas approaching him to start a University division of the “Y” establishing his program at S.M.U. and all junior colleges in the Dallas area.
In 1967, he moved his family to Planom accepting a job establishing the University Division of the YMCA, Two years later, taking a leave of absence from “The Y”, he made his most important career decision through the founding of “Chuck Howard Inc.”
Building custom homes was a career of passion that he continued to build upon for the next 40 years, adding commercial construction and land development to his resume. In those 40 years, his company built over 2,000-plus homes in Plano, Richardson, Allen, and McKinney. In 1984, he was honored by the Professional Home and Apartment Builders Association as one of their Top 10 builders in the Dallas-Ft.Worth metroplex and in the ‘90s he was named the outstanding student by the Sherman Ex-Students Association. At that time, he held the titles of having scored the most points in an individual game and also of individually scoring the most points in a single season.
Chuck was recognized several times by the City of Plano for his service on the Advisory Board of the Building and Trades Department, The Plano Independent School District, Adjustment Board City of Plano, The Board of Appeals and City of Plano-Code Enforcement.
Chuck took his family to spend half of every summer at the Nowlin summer home on Crystal Beach in South Haven. He treasured the Michigan friendships made over the 67 years he visited and considered them all to be family.
Chuck was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of The Sons of the American Revolution, The “T” Association of The University of Texas and Custer Road Methodist Church. He was an ardent collector of antiques, including American coins, cash registers and ice cream scoops. While Chuck was a lover of the game of golf, his true passion was touring at top speed upon his Texas Longhorn golf cart.
Chuck is survived by his wife “Punkie” of 68 years and three children: his son Charles Nowlin Howard and Jan of McKinney, his son Brenton Scott Howard and Cyndi of Plano and his daughter Angela of Brooklyn, NY; his four grandchildren: Erin and Hiroshi Miyazawa of Plano, Brent Jamison of Dallas, Jordain and Johnny Warren of Plano and Kyle Howard of Plano; one great-grandson Mason Miyazawa; three nephews: Jeffrey Kelley and Jackie of Plano, Ron Oswald of Dallas and Jeff Howard of Durant, Okla.; and four nieces: Kristen Hyden of Coppell, Texas, Cathy Talbot of Plano, Holly Dean of Sunset, Texas and Heather Girkin of Eureka Springs, Ark.; one brother-in-law, Jeff Arlen Kelley of Frisco, Texas; and a very special cousin Dr. Deborah Whitehead Gleaves of Terrill, Texas.
Chuck had surgery to mend a broken hip on Christmas morning. Sadly, his condition deteriorated and he passed away due to the complications from this event on Feb. 8, 2022. Chuck believed in God’s promise that “He whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life” – John 3:16.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made in his name to the Sherman Ex-Students Association, P.O. Box 1351 Sherman, TX 75091.