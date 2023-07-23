Charles (Chuck) Moore, 85, went to the open arms of his Lord and Savior at home on July 12, 2023. He was surrounded by his wife of 64 years, his son and daughter, his grandchildren, a great-grandchild and his dog.
Chuck was born in South Haven on Dec. 19, 1937. The youngest of five children born to Garnet and Nora Moore, he grew up in the same neighborhood of the girl that would become his childhood sweetheart and later his wife in October of 1958.
As a boy, he loved riding his horse Babe and then his motorcycle. He graduated from Bangor High School in 1955 where he played basketball and worked part time to help support his widowed mother. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1956 and served until his Honorable Discharge in 1964.
He worked first as a union carpenter until starting his own business, Moore Construction, in 1982. His company built or remodeled countless homes in the South Haven and Bangor area until 1993, when he was certified as a Michigan Code official.
He served as a building inspector for six townships and three villages with his dog Daisy as his co-pilot in the Code Official truck right up to his passing.
Chuck’s easy manner and ever-present wit and humor garnered many friends and smiles upon seeing him. He loved meeting and talking to people and was passionate about caring for horses and dogs.
He and his wife Carolyn started the first local 4-H Horse Club called The Geneva Wrens in the late 1960s and served as leaders for over 25 years. During that tenure he loved riding his Appaloosa stallion in the local parades with his 4-H group.
Chuck also served as a board member of the Michigan Association of Western Horse Clubs in addition to the Van Buren Horse Council during the 1970s and early 1980s.
In his later years, Chuck converted a large section of his property into a frontier- based theme park the neighbors and family quickly named Mooresville. Complete with an authentic covered bridge over a fish stocked pond, to a working windmill, a blacksmith’s shop, a pavilion, a two-story lodge overlooking the pond, a saloon and a chapel. The chapel currently hosts weddings and Easter and Christmas Eve services. All the buildings in the park were constructed by Chuck and semi-eager family members with rough-sawn wood cut and supplied by his own sawmill, also located on the property.
The Mooresville Park has also hosted Civil War Re-enactments for the past 12 years, which he also loved watching.
Chuck is survived by his wife Carolyn (Riemer) Moore; his son Mark (Cleo) Moore; his daughter Laurie (Bob) Fragala; his special niece Bridgette Gumpert; several other nieces and nephews and his sister Carole Reading of Battle Creek. He was the beloved grandfather to 6 grandchildren, Matthias (Stephanie) Moore, Justin (Erika) Simko, Sierra Simko, Collin (Katie) Hickey, Caroline Hickey, Tony (Bree) Fragala and 2 great grandsons Braeden Moore and Charles Simko.
He was preceded in death by his father Garnet, his mother Nora, sisters Jean Moore and Kathryn Goss, brother Edwin (Ted) Moore and 2 nephews Shayne Moore and Ron Goss.
Chuck was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in South Haven.
A celebration of life gathering will be hosted by the family at the Mooresville Park pavilion, 19624 County Road 687, South Haven on Saturday, July 29, from 1 to 4pm.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Al-Van Humane Society.
To view Charles’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.