Charles Edward Reavy passed away on Feb. 20, 2023 at the age of 84, at home in South Haven, surrounded by his loved ones. Charles was born on Jan. 11, 1939 to Francis Reavy and Marie Gallien in Louisville, Ky. and united in marriage in 1960 to Delva Varvil.
Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years Delva; children: Charles “Greg” Reavy, Theresa O’Mara and Michael Reavy; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Also survived by siblings: Helen Nicholas, Joseph Reavy and James Reavy.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Marie Reavy and son, Christopher Reavy.
After graduating from high school, he moved to Michigan to join the Air Force. While in the Air Force, he met Delva Varvil, they married and together raised 4 children. Subsequently, he joined the police academy, embarking on a distinguished career as a police officer, eventually rising to detective sergeant for the Michigan State Police. Charles is remembered by his family for his commitment to coaching youth sports, his dedication to his community as a police officer, his devotion to his Catholic faith and love for his wife and family.
Visitation will be held for Charles on Saturday March 4, 2023 at St. Basil Catholic Church, 513 Monroe Blvd., South Haven, Michigan, 49090 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial mass at 1 p.m., also at St. Basil Catholic Church. Fr. Richard Altine will officiate.