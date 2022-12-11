Charles Phillip Hardister departed this earthly life on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born on May 10, 1950, to Helen Bowers and Charles Hardister, Sr. in Indianapolis, Ind.
Philip was outgoing and well thought of in the community. He worked various odd jobs in downtown South Haven. He worked at the bakery, washed windows and did janitorial work. Phillip was a believer in our Lord Jesus Christ and attended First Baptist Church in South Haven. He enjoyed going to basketball games, loved fishing and going to the beach. He really enjoyed being with his family.
Phillip is preceded in death by his sister Debbie Haley and three brothers: Carl Warren, Steven Bowers and Billy Bowers.
Phillip is survived by sisters: Sandra Calhoun, Mildred Merriweather, Linda Nurah Abdullah, Sylvia Fulmer and Mary Louise Rogers. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Wake for Phillip will be on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven. To view Phillip’s personal webpage please visit; www.starksfamilyfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.