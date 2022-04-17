Charles T. Hazard, 86, of Grand Junction, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born July 26,1936 in Grand Rapids.
Chuck is survived by Deborah (Charles) Cottone, Michael (Kim) Hazard, Steven Hazard, and Donna (Mike) Hazard-Pobuda; grandchildren, Natalie (Tim), Alyssa, Ashley, Mikala, Steffany, Destiny, Michael and Nellie; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Ella, Taven, Zoe and Cylas. He is also survived by siblings Jim Davis and Charlene Davis.
He is preceded in death by his mother Hollie Adams.
Chuck was a self-sufficient, self-made man, who overcame many hardships and obstacles in his personal life. Chuck had a personal relationship with the Lord, he constructed a life-sized cross in his back yard and witnessed to many people about Christ.
Chuck proudly owned and operated the Lawrence Hardware for almost 2 decades. He was a goofy jokester, fun loving. Christmas at the Hazard house was phenomenal, Chuck went all out to make sure Christmas was extra special. Chuck also had three small dogs who he loved dearly that kept him company on his homestead.
Visitation for Chuck will be from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey St. South Haven. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Filbrandt Chapel. Pastor Doug Dunn, will officiate. Chuck will be laid to rest at Grand Junction Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Al Van Humane Society. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333