Charlotte E. Lee, (nee Busse), 98, beloved wife of the late Charles R. Lee, passed away on Nov. 10, 2021. Charlotte grew up in Chicago and was a devout Lutheran. She loved her family and enjoyed working in both downtown Chicago and Hamlin Farms in South Haven in her later years. Charlotte was an avid reader who enjoyed book clubs and Bible studies. She also loved traveling and taking adventures.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edna Busse (nee Thier). Charlotte was introduced to a sailor (Charles), while he was stationed at Navy Pier, who after 4 months became her husband of almost 60 years, until he passed away in 2003.
She is the loving mother of Robert (Joyce), Lynda (Wayne Wulf) and Dyanne (Alan Frey); grandmother to 10, great-grandmother to 9, and great-great-grandmother to 1.
Visitation was from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at Countryside Funeral Home, 333 S. Roselle Rd., Roselle, Ill., with a memorial celebration at 5 p.m.. Interment was Monday, Nov. 15, at Chambers Cemetery in South Haven.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Trinity Lutheran Church in Roselle, IL or The South Haven Scott Club, 652 Phoenix St., South Haven, MI 49090.