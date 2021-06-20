Charlotte Irene Strebeck passed away in the company of her children on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was kind, smart, generous, devoted to her family and friends, and found pleasure in the simplest of things; gardening, watching birds, reading, listening to or playing the piano, going to Sunday breakfast and writing notes to her great grandchildren.
Born July 6, 1931, to William and Thelma (Quakenbush) Meyer, Charlotte grew up in South Haven, a place she would call home her entire life. She graduated from South Haven High School in 1949 and married Martin (Marty) Strebeck on November 24 that same year. They went on to have five children and for the rest of her days, she would be a quiet, but ever-present fixture of the community. Her family members would be hard pressed to remember a home sporting event, band concert, or recital in which she wasn’t in attendance sitting straight up, well dressed (with a visor if she was outside), loyally and proudly enjoying every minute of watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Charlotte also loved being with her friends. She was a proud member of the Scott Club, which she joined in 1980 and counted the members as some of her closest friends. She also had a regular Wednesday morning date at the Golden Brown Bakery with her bakery “Girls,” some of whom she’d known nearly all her life.
She was well read and an excellent conversationalist, seemed to know a little about everything, and always enjoyed learning. Her knowledge of people from generations past, history, music, classic television and movies, and insatiable curiosity until the very end of her life always amazed even those closest to her.
Her family will dearly miss her presence in their lives. Whether it be her love, loyalty, friendship, conversations, or simple things like her “famous” deviled eggs, wonderful pies, Christmas cheese balls, or the thoughtful notes and cards she would send “just because,” there will be a hole that simply won’t be filled. But, the example she set and impact she had will be felt and passed along for generations to come.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her sister, Claudia Meyer Tubbs, and her parents. She is survived by her five children, Marty (Joanne) Strebeck of Coloma, Cindi (Stan) Compton of South Haven, Mark (Sherry) Strebeck of Sarasota, Fla., Mick Strebeck of Stevensville, and Aaron (Jane) Strebeck of South Haven along with 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scott Club of South Haven, and the South Haven Memorial Library.
The family will be hosting a visitation at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home on Saturday July 10, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Lake View Cemetery. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.