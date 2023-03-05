Cheryl Ann Johnson, 77 of South Haven, passed away Saturday Feb. 25, 2023 at the Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac. She was born Aug. 31, 1945 in Carrollton, Mo. to Elmer and Lucy Hiatt and united in marriage to the late Christopher Johnson in Pound, Va. Oct. 3, 1967.
Cheryl is survived by sons Todd (Sue) Johnson and Travis Johnson, 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by parents Elmer and Lucy Hiatt, husband Christopher Johnson, son Christopher Lee Johnson and daughter Elaine Johnson, and also preceded in death by sister Peggy Johnson.
Cheryl graduated from South Haven High School in 1964. Cheryl was a tough woman, single mother of 3 children, having become a widow at a relatively young age. She never re-married and spoke of her late husband often, loving him her whole life. She enjoyed going to the movies, reading and doing puzzles. She loved her family and found the greatest joy in spending time with her grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held for Cheryl at a later date. She will be laid to rest in McDowell Cemetery. Please consider a donation to DAV Disabled Veterans in honor of Cheryl.
