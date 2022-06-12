Chester A. Johnson, 73, of Grand Junction, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at his home. Chester was born Feb. 18, 1949 in South Haven, son of the late Arthur and Eloise Johnson and had lived in the area his entire life.
Chester honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He fought in Vietnam as a member of the 146th Infantry and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the American Legion, the VFW and Moose Lodge. Chester went on to work until retirement for Bloomingdale Public Schools after 30 years of dedicated service, He was an avid baseball fan and was known by many as “Chet the Jet,” where he was an active member of the House of David baseball team, playing multiple games each week. Chester loved cars, even racing them in his younger days.
Surviving are his siblings, Lonny Johnson, Louise (Wayne) Nelson and Elizabeth “Beth” (Ed Bowen) Taylor; nieces and nephews, Carl “Tony” Johnson, Joshua Taylor, Terry Johnson, Sally Germinder, Debbie McCormick, Brian Garpow, Tonda Johnson and Mark Johnson; many great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including a special cousin / sister, Signe Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Theodore “Ted” Johnson and Carl Johnson.
Following his wishes cremation has taken place. Services were held Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Bloomingdale Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Ft. Custer National Cemetery with full military honors. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army.