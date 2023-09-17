Christine L. Kozlowski passed away in the early hours on Sept. 1, 2023 surrounded by the love of her family.
Christy was born July 25, 1935 in South Haven to Oscar and Mary Bergstrom.
She is survived by her children, James A. Smith Jr., Laurie (Tom) Tanczos; grandchildren Kristin (Phil) Reinick, Taylor Tanczos, James A. (Rachel) Smith II, step-grandchildren Aaron (Tara) Tanczos, Megan (Nate) Shank; great grandchildren Reese Christine, Crue and Grady Reinick, Amelia James Smith and great step-grandchildren Kaden and Kylie Shank. She is also survived by brother Jim Bergstrom and sister Carol (Butch) Noykos.
She is preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Mary Bergstrom, her first husband James A Smith, second husband Edward Kozlowski, brothers Charles (Marion), Oscar (Wanda) another sister-in-law Marie.
Christy was a member over 60 years at Peace Lutheran Church. Her family meant everything to her. She worked for many years, and retired, from Palisades Nuclear Power Plant. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, aunt, sister and a friend. She loved all the family get together’s every 4th of July and Christmas. Her favorite saying: “Life is good.”
Christy requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Al-Van Humane Society in her memory for all the precious animals she had through the years.
To view Christy’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com.
Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 15, from 6-8 p.m.. at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven. There will be an additional visitation on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Service at 11 a.m. at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Hwy., South Haven.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.