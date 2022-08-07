With the utmost sorrow, we announce the passing of Christopher A. Rachac. He passed away on July 30, 2022 at the age of 61, at the Rose Arbor Hospice facility in Kalamazoo. His battle with cancer was short, but ferocious. Despite the pain, Chris fought every day and stayed strong until the end, with his close friend and son-in-law Benjamin at his side.
A few years after high school, Chris made his way into the United States Marine Corps, serving between 1983-1984. Shortly after arriving to active-duty service during the Lebanese Conflict, he was seriously injured during the bombing of a Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon on Oct. 23, 1983 that claimed 307 lives – the largest non-nuclear explosion during wartime. After receiving medical treatment, and some additional active duty, he was Honorably Discharged from service.
Chris met the love of his life, Lori, while enjoying the pleasures of our wonderful resort town in South Haven. They were together 30 beautiful years before Lori was also taken from us in 2016. During that expanse they enjoyed traveling, diving, camping, hosting pool parties and spending time with family.
Together they had three beautiful daughters, Kylie Rachac (stillborn), Kristian and Ben Pearce (32), and Kasha and Jordy Hanners (30). Chris is also survived by his three grandchildren: MaryJane, Meadow and Magnus Pearce.
Chris really went above and beyond in every aspect. Some will remember him for his meticulous repair skills – as he would often say “Don’t worry, it’ll buff out!” Some will remember him as a pastor, as a founding member of the Midway Church of Christ, where he preached for a number of years. Some will remember honking at him while he was picking up the road with friends, during the 13-plus years volunteering through the Adopt-a-Highway program. Some will remember him for his relentless efforts as a citizen to help better the world around him. From the right to home school and school of choice, to medical marijuana, to the Michigan State Militia, he offered help in any way he could.
Chris was honored from 1-2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven. There was then at Covert Cemetery where Chris receiveed Military Honors. To view Chris’s personal webpage please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.