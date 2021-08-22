Christopher Leon Knapp, 66, of South Haven, passed away, Monday, August 16, 2021. Born on April 5, 1955 in South Haven to William (Eleanor) Knapp.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services for Chris, per his wishes.
Chris graduated from South Haven High School in 1973 and went on to attend Western Michigan University where he received a master’s degree in Computer Science. In 1980, Chris went to work for South Haven Rubber in their I.T. department, retiring from what then became Vibracoustic USA Inc.
Chris loved to golf, spending weekends with his golfing buddies and was on a Thursday night league often with the low average. He was an avid New England Patriots football fan, watching every game and was especially thrilled when they made it to the Super Bowl.
Chris is survived by siblings: William Henry Knapp, Patricia Jean MacLaren, Mary Ellen (Terry) Williams, Kathleen Marie Brinks, Joan Elizabeth Knapp, Robert A. (Jody) Knapp, James Christopher (Jan) Knapp and Charles (Nancy) Knapp, and many nieces and nephews.
Christopher is preceded in death by his parents William (Eleanor) Knapp, and siblings: Don Knapp, Tom Knapp, Debbie Knapp, Joseph Knapp and Karen Appleyard.
