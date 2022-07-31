Clara Mae Singer, 81, of Bangor, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at her home. Clara was born April 27, 1941 in Chicago, daughter of the late Hollis and Eleanor Settles and had lived in the Bangor area for the majority of her life.
Clara loved going to church and enjoyed spending time with her friends. From going to yard sales and embarking on cruises, she loved having a good time. She looked forward to taking trips to Tennessee and was an avid shopper, especially on Amazon. Clara loved shopping for and collecting things for her granddaughters.
Surviving are her children, Vicky Lynn Singer, Leland Harold Singer Jr., Leonard Gerald Singer, Ricky Allen Singer, Valerie Ann Singer, Gary Hollis Singer and Gregory Ernest Singer; grandchildren, Dwanda, Paul, Shemita, Sherice, Tasheta, Trevor, Gary Jr., Briana, Caila, Nicole, Brian and Chris; a host of great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews; and 2 sisters, Gwen and Diane.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leland; a grandson, Leland Singer III; brothers, Hollis, Thomas and Harold.
Following her wishes cremation has taken place and no services are being scheduled at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www. dlmillerfuneralhome.com.