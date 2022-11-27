Clara Viola Wildt, 94, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2022 in South Haven. Clara was born on Aug. 20, 1928 in Gary, Ind. to Richard and Beatrice White.
She became a lifelong resident of South Haven after her family moved shortly after her birth. She met the love of her life when she was 16 years old and, after graduating from South Haven High School and a proper courtship, married Walter Wildt on Feb. 4, 1950. Walter (Wally) and Clara shared a loving marriage for 42 years before his death in 1992, during which they raised their three children. Before her marriage and children, she worked in the accounting area of Citizens Trust and Savings Bank.
Clara had many interests, but above, all loved spending time with family. Her passion, though, was raising and taking care of children. She loved her grandchildren dearly and when they grew too old to be “watched,” she started doing daycare for local children. Over the course of her life she enjoyed playing golf, bowling, fishing, cooking, gardening and traveling to Drummond Island for annual family vacations and to Florida for beach time and shell hunting. She still played in the family golf outing and went out in the boat fishing up until 2021. Never a quitter, with a sharp mind, she was a keen card player. She was a longtime member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Clara is survived by her son, Walter Wildt Jr, (Debbie); daughters, Jeannie Gerling (Richard deceased) and Cheryl Anderson (Greg); grandchildren, Brooke Stubben (Rob), Brett Gulley (Brandy), Grant Gulley, Dane Gulley, Chris Lowe (Faith), Melissa Lowe, Gregory Anderson II; and great-grandchildren, Darcy Lowe, Alani and Libby Gulley.
She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Beatrice White, her husband Walter Wildt Sr., and her siblings Richard White, Beatrice Merriman, Lawrence White (Janet), Myrtle Peckstein (Harold) and John White.
Clara will be deeply missed by the many people who were close to her. Her love of family transcends all and she will live on through them.
A celebration of life is scheduled for the first part of May, 2023 in South Haven. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Al-Van Humane Society or Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Haven. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.