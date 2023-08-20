Clarence Harold Merrell, 82, of Lacota passed away peacefully at Wings of Hope Hospice in Allegan on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Clarence was born July 2, 1941 in Bell City, Ark. to Everett and Reba Merrell. He was united in marriage to Nona Cossey on July 15, 1961. Clarence was a charter member of Lacota General Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nona; son Kevin (Debra) Merrell; daughter Angela Barner; grandchildren Nathaniel Merrell, Grace Barner (Cory Stejskal), Andrew Barner and Abigail Merrell. He is also survived by siblings Calvin (Patsy) Merrell, Virgie (William) Halter; and in-laws Arnold Cossey, Patsy (Randal) Isom, Bill (Glenda) Cossey, Betty (Marty) Hambright, Doris (Larry) Chase and Alton Cossey. Clarence is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and a very special nephew Keith Halter.
He was preceded in death by parents Everett and Reba Merrell, in-laws Carl and Lucille Cossey, Macel Baggett, Doyle Cossey and Justin Beavers.
Clarence graduated from Rector High School in 1959. In 1967, Clarence and Nona moved to Michigan where Clarence became an electrical apprentice for National Motors. He worked at National Motors, Du-Wel, Bohn Aluminum, and retired from Lovejoy in 2008. Faith, church and family were the most important things to Clarence. He spent many hours playing wordscapes. Clarence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Visitation for Clarence was held Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Filbrandt Chapel Funeral Home, 1076 S. Bailey Ave, South Haven, Michigan 49090. A second visitation for Clarence was held Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Lacota General Baptist Church, on the corner of 60th St. and CR 388 in Lacota, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Ron Hall officiated. Clarence was laid to rest in Chambers Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lacota General Baptist Church. To view Clarence’s personal web page please visit www.starks familyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.