Claudia M. Burlingham, 86, of Pullman, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family in the presence of her home.
Claudia was born April 19, 1935 to Claude and Edna Mae (Smith) Hogle in Pullman. Claudia married Richard L. Burlingham Sr. on July 19, 1952. Together they shared 63 years. She loved to crochet and do needle point work. She also liked jig saw puzzles. Claudia was a fan of her game shows including Let’s Make a Deal, The Price Is Right and Concentration. She was a member of Pullman Bible Church where she was the church pianist at one time.
Claudia is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Burlingham Sr., who died in 2015; brother, Duane Hogle and a great-grand daughter, Avery Betts.
Claudia is survived by her children – Diana VanDenBrink of Wayland, Kathy (Charlie) Bielik of Fennville, Sally (Leonard) Brinks of Fulton, Linda (Rex) Crawford of Sanford, Fla., Betty (Ross) Smith of Gobles, Richard (Jennifer) Burlingham Jr. of South Haven and Mary (Lyle) Batey of Pullman. Claudia also is survived by a brother, LeRoy Hogle of Pullman along with 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. at Filbrandt Chapel, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Filbrandt Chapel. Claudia will be laid to rest at McDowell Cemetery in Casco Township. Memorials may be made to Pullman Bible Church, 5508 109th Ave, Pullman, MI 49450, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423. Those wishing to share a memory of Claudia online may do so at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 637-0333.