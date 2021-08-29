Clifford M. “Herbie” Pratt, 92 of Lacota, passed away, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. He was born on June 11, 1929 in South Haven to Clifford C. and Susan (Foster) Pratt.
Services for Herbie were held at Filbrandt Chapel and he has been laid to rest at Chambers Cemetery.
Herbie served his country with the U.S. Air Force from 1948–1952. During the 1960s and 1970s Herbie and his brothers Bill, Les, Joe and Dan were all on a bowling team together.
Herbie was a devoted Christian who read and studied the Bible. He proudly led many people to Christ; he loved to talk and teach about the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Herbie really enjoyed tending to his yard and mowing his lawn. While not a sociable man, he cared deeply for his children and family.
Herbie is survived by children: Laurence J (Dee) Pratt of Georgetown Texas, Karen A. (Ron) Drake of South Haven, Kathleen M. Green of Bangor, Thomas M. Pratt of Kalamazoo and Margaret M (Ken) Copenhaver of Bangor; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Herbie is preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Susan Pratt and wife Cora Sue (Wray) Pratt; and siblings Chester (Delilah) Pratt, Dan Pratt, Marian (Gordon) Powers, William (Carol) Pratt, Lester (Linda) Pratt, Esther (Bill) Burrows and and Joseph (Mary) Pratt.
Please make donations in honor of Herbie to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.filbrandt ffh.com. The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.