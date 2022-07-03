Cole A. Kelemen, 22 of Grand Junction died Friday, June 24, 2022 at Bronson South Haven Hospital. Cole was born Aug. 3, 1999 in Allegan to Stacy (Morgan) and Joseph Kelemen.
Cole attended school at the Van Buren Intermediate School District where he was working towards his GED. Cole was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed watching Super Heroes movies.
Surviving are his parents, Stacy and Joe Kelemen; siblings: Jenna (Jeff) Hurn of South Haven, Joey (Kimberly) Kelemen and Corey (Heather) Kelemen, both of Grand Junction; three nieces: Kelsey, Emily and Brooklyn; Jingles, his cat; grandparents: Mike and Pat Kelemen and Gary and Donna Morgan; and great-grandparents, Don and Eleanor Barringer. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Visitation was from 1-2 p.m., Friday, July 1, 2022 at Filbrandt Chapel in South Haven. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Cole’s nurse, David Beach officiating. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at starksfamilyfh.com. The family is being helped by Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 269-637-0333.