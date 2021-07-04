Colleen Renee VanWagner, 64, of South Haven, passed away May 25, 2021 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born Jan. 5, 1957 to James and Jamesine (Brown) Hitchcock in Paw Paw.
Colleen attended Lawton High School. She then went on to receive her associate’s degree in Accounting from Kalamazoo Valley Community College. Colleen married Bob VanWagner in 2002 in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. and they shared 19 years of marriage before her passing.
Colleen worked as an administrative assistant at the Palisades Nuclear Plant for 30 years until her retirement in 2019. She loved her pool and shopping, especially at Walmart. She also had a love for her animals especially her dogs, cat, mini donkeys and ducks. Colleen was a No. 1 Nana and very much enjoyed watching her grandchildren.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Bob VanWagner; children – Travis (Lynda) Wolfe, Nathen (Natalie) Wolfe and Jami Compton all of South Haven, Michael (Tracia) Wolfe of Bangor, Kris (Diane) VanWagner of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Joshua (Marcella) VanWagner of Wylie, Texas, and Joseph VanWagner of Detroit; parents – James (Betty) Hitchcock of Nappanee, Ind. and Jamesine Hitchcock of South Haven; siblings – Teresa Erickson of Allegan and Michael (Judy) Hitchcock of Coleman, Fla.; and 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Private family services will be held on Thursday, July 8th at 11:30 a.m. with Pastors Eric Jarvis and Bobby Walker officiating. A luncheon will follow at 1 p.m. at the Moose Lodge #697 in South Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Colleen’s honor to Al Van Humane Society at P.O. Box 421, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
