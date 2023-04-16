Coralynn (Corky) E. Glidden, 82, passed away on Feb. 15, 2023 at Vineyard Assisted Living Facility. Corky was born in Lawton on June 26, 1940 to Glen and Margaret Lowman. She graduated from Lawton High School and in 1960 she was crowned Miss Lawton.
She later graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in teaching. She met the love of her life, Terry S. Glidden on a blind date in the summer of 1960. Terry and Corky were married on Aug. 13, 1961. Corky and Terry first lived in Portage while Terry taught and was the head football coach at Climax Scotts. They eventually called Bangor home for 52 years when Terry accepted the head football and teaching position.
After raising their three children Corky started teaching for over 20 years in the Bangor Public School District. There, she taught kindergarten and started the Young 5s program. Corky loved to dress and decorate for every holiday season and loved to have her nails match the particular outfit she had on that day. She and Terry never missed any of their kids’ or grandkids’ sporting events.
The family would like to recognize the lifetime friendship with the Ray and Mary Larned family. I believe that our parents’ friendship instilled valuable lifetime lessons that carry on today. In 2002 Corky was given the gift of life. Her angel on earth (and dear cousin), Marsha Molter, donated one of her kidneys to Corky. This generous gift allowed Corky to live life to the fullest. Her miracle kidney was still going strong when she passed. The family wishes to thank Marcia for giving our family more time with our beloved mother.
Corky was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Margaret Lowman; daughter Tiffany; son Corbin and husband Terry.
She is survived by her son Trevor Glidden of Lawton; daughter in-law Kim Glidden of Richland; brother Robert Lowman (Mary Sue) of Ludington and sister Patricia Rowley (John) in Casa Grande, Ariz.; and four grandkids Breanna, Sammy, Fia and Aydin.
A celebration of Corky’s life will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. until the Memorial Service at noon at Simpson United Methodist Church, 507 Joy St. Bangor. The Glidden family is being cared for by the D.L. Miller Funeral Home, 258 West Monroe St., Bangor. While at www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com please take time to sign Corky’s guestbook and/or share a memory with her family.