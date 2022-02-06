Cynthia Anne Hollis, 69, of South Haven, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph. She was born on July 17, 1952 to Clifford and Margaret (Hinz) Underwood in Kalamazoo.
Cindy graduated from South Haven High School in 1971 and became a licensed cosmetologist from Twin City Beauty College in St. Joseph.
Cindy married James L. Hollis Sr. on July 26, 1979, and together they had three children. Cindy treated everyone as family and wore her heart on her sleeve. She took pride in caring for others, especially her seven grandchildren. Cindy was a lady of many talents as a cosmetologist, machine laborer, deli & retail sales, homecare aide, and a greeter at Meijer. She had an infectious smile which she shared with everyone. She lived life to its fullest no matter the circumstance. She enjoyed great times with her best friends and family Sandy Lute, Maha and Lynneise Karadsheh.
Family holidays and special events were her favorite as she had the opportunity to cook and plan for everyone. Christmas was the best time of the year for Cindy. She always looked forward to “Christmas in July” on QVC and the Holiday Christmas movies on the Hallmark channel. She made every effort to make the Christmas season fun and enjoyable for all with lights in the yard, trees, music, and food. This was another way Cindy showed the love she had for everyone around. Cindy loved each and every one of her family members beyond measure.
She is survived by her children James Hollis Jr (Ahmed Al-Aabodi) of Kalamazoo, Christopher Hollis of Hartford and Tiffany (Cornelius) Tanner of South Haven; stepson Greg (Tina) Hollis of Groveland Fla.; grandchildren Jaden Hollis, Zacorious Tanner, Jocelyn Hollis, Kobe Tanner, Kaley Hollis, Lucas Hollis and Harper Tanner, Amber Hollis and Brittany Hollis; siblings Bonnie (John) Wortman and Joseph (Cathy) Underwood, both of South Haven; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and family friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband James L Hollis Sr; parents Clifford and Margaret (Hinz) Underwood; and brother Michael J. Underwood.
A Celebration of Life gathering, and Tribute service will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Filbrandt Family Chapel Funeral Home, 1076 S. Bailey Ave. South Haven. Friends may visit with the family to share memories and great times at 4 p.m. A service of Tribute will begin at 5:30 p.m. Immediately following, a celebration to honor Cindy with great food and laughs is planned at the Moose Lodge in South Haven. Memorial Contributions may be made to the family through James Hollis c/o Cindy Hollis 4046 Lake Crest Circle Apt 3A, Kalamazoo, MI 49048. You may also contribute directly via PayPal: chollismemorial@gmail.com
To view Cindy's personal webpage and leave a condolence please visit www.starksfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333.